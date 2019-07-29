Ayda Field shares the cutest holiday photos of her daughters Teddy and Coco Adorable!

Robbie Williams and his family are having the best time on holiday in Spain, making memories to last a lifetime. The singer's wife Ayda Field has shared some adorable photos of their kids on Instagram, including one of daughters Teddy and Coco bonding. The sweet siblings wore matching striped swimming costumes as they relaxed in a pool, with six-year-old Teddy protectively cradling her baby sister. "The Coco and Teddy love story… Little sister like big sister," Ayda captioned the shot.

The former X Factor judge also melted hearts after posting a photo of Coco crawling in the garden. The ten-month-old, who wore a funky fringed tie-dye top, was headed for a hot pink flamingo inflatable. "Party vibes," Ayda wrote, adding the hashtag "cocopow". The Loose Women panellist didn't forget her four-year-old son Charlie, who was pictured playing on an outdoor day bed, covering his face with a large cushion.

Teddy and Coco are adorable together

Over the past week, the Williams family have been having a lot of fun in the sun. Ayda, 40, showed off her incredible figure as she posed in a black bikini in one snapshot. The mother-of-three looked sensational as she enjoyed a day out on the boat in Formentera. Ayda also paid tribute to her husband of eight years, Robbie, in another post, calling him "Captain Cool". Robbie rocked a sailor's hat complete with feathers as he pouted at the camera.

The little girl turns one in September

The Angels singer is no doubt enjoying his summer off after finishing his popular Las Vegas residency at the Wynn hotel. Taking to Instagram, Ayda wrote: "And that's a wrap Vegas. @robbiewilliams you came, you saw, you conquered. You've made us laugh and cry and entertained us at every moment. And you most certainly did it Your Way. I know 'Ol Blue Eyes' is looking down proud on his old stage and watching 'New Green Eyes' make magic happen. Well done, Boo. You are so very special AWXx."

