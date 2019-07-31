YouTube star Grant Thompson dies aged 38 - details Our condolences to his family

YouTube star Grant Thompson has tragically died following a paragliding accident, his family revealed on Wednesday. The 'King of Random' creator – who racked up billions of views on his channel – was just 38 years old at the time of his death. A post on Grant's verified Instagram account on Tuesday stated: "It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night."

The post continued: "Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans. We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments. Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honour of The King of Random. Grant's legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created."

R.I.P Grant

According to reports, Grant's brother Mark had said the YouTuber had gone paragliding on Monday night and never returned. He went on to reveal that authorities found his body on Tuesday but the family are still being briefed as to exactly what had happened. The Washington County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that they were able to recover paragliding equipment along with a video recording device and are reviewing the video to determine factors which led to the aircraft crash.

YouTube were one of the first to share their condolences, writing on social media: "We're deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Grant Thompson, a gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator. We send our deepest condolences to his loving family, The King of Random team and fans."

