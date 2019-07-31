Olivia Newton-John makes new start as she sells her home Pass the packing tape!

It's the end of an era for Olivia Newton-John, who just sold her holiday home in New South Wales, Australia. The Grease star is literally moving on after nearly 40 years, having bought the property in 1981 and renovated it in 2002. The new owner, who shelled out Australian $5.5million (£3.11million) for the house, will enjoy three bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and a guest suite which has four bedrooms of its own, all set on 187 acres to ensure total privacy.

It's less than an hour away from beach resort Byron Bay, where Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon have also been spotted on breaks from Hollywood. Olivia will likely still be seen in the area though, as she still owns Gaia Retreat, a luxury local spa which was nominated for a prestigious World Luxury Hotel Award earlier this month.

Olivia starred in her most famous movie, Grease, in 1978

The actress and singer first listed her Australian base for sale in February, but it's not the only place she'll soon be packing up. She's also put her California ranch on the market. That residence has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a guesthouse on a comparatively measly 12 acres.

The actress and singer will presumably want to find somewhere else to settle down soon, as she's been through a lot of upheaval in the last few months. Olivia turned 70 last September but sadly wasn't able to spend her birthday celebrating as she was undergoing radiation for cancer, which she is battling for the third time.

The star revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with cancer for a third time

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 when she was 42 and then had a recurrence in 2013. She also revealed in May that her brother Hugh Newton-John had died, posting a collage of photos of her late sibling, a former doctor, which she captioned: "My dear, sweet, gentle, clever, brother Hugh passed away May 7, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia after many years of decline. I love him so and will miss him terribly. Love & light, Olivia."

