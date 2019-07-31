Celine Dion sets record straight on rumoured boyfriend Pepe Munoz Celine is said to be kept 'isolated' from her friends

Celine Dion has finally set the record straight about her rumoured boyfriend Pepe Munoz, who is reportedly "isolating" the star from her friends and "taking over" her life. According to reports earlier this week, the 34-year-old has been keeping Celine close to him and has her listening to everything he says. But on Wednesday, the chart-topper hit back at the so-called 'sources', using her real "inner circle" to defend Pepe.

She posted on Instagram: "Dear Pepe, as the real members of Celine's 'inner circle', we are saddened and disappointed by an untruthful story that surfaced in the media on Monday, quoting multiple sources who claim they are part of the inner circle and that you have too much influence over Celine, and that you are isolating her. These 'sources' have nothing better to do than to spread untrue gossip. Don't let it get you down… and keep up the great work. We love you! Dave, Dee, Denis, Lina, Michel, Naomi, Suzanne, Sydney, Sylvie, Yves."

Celine and Pepe have become close over the years

Celine has been close to Pepe, 34, since her beloved husband, René Angélil, passed away at the age of 73 in 2016, after battling with throat cancer. Last year, the singer shut down rumours of a romance between her and Pepe, claiming he is her "gay best friend". She told Extra: "Pepe is gay. At first, I think some people did not know that. The thing is that he's my best friend and we dance together and he did so much for me and even just holding my hand… it's something that I haven't had for a long time. He did so much for me, for my mental health, my spirituality, my strength ― my inner strength."

