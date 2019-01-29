Celine Dion finally talks about her new mystery man The singer's husband René Angélil passed away in 2016

Celine Dion has addressed reports that she has found a new man, three years after the death of her husband René Angélil. The My Heart Will Go On singer opened up about the mystery man in question – Pepe Munoz, a 34-year-old dancer – during an appearance on Lorraine. "He's a gentleman and we're friends, we're best friends," Celine said.

"Yeah, there's another man in my life but not the man in my life. I don't mind because he's handsome and he's my best friend. Yeah there's another man in my life but not the man in my life." She insisted: "When I say I am single, please leave me alone." Celine, 50, also reminisced on her late husband René, who had battled cancer and died of a heart attack in January 2016.

Celine with 34-year-old dancer Pepe Munoz

Calling him the "greatest man in the world," the mother-of-three said: "Knowing that now he's in peace and is resting and is always within me. I see him every day through the eyes of my children. He gave me so much strength." She added: "To be honest, I think I'm at the best of my life right now and I want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it and really enjoy it. It's like I'm having a second wind, like I'm having the wind beneath my wings. I'm having a good time."

Celine regularly speaks about her husband René, who managed her from the start of her career. She opened up about the moment he passed away, telling The Project: "For three years my husband did not have a sip of water or food. He was eating through a tube. The only thing I hoped while he was in three years of agony, I wanted him to live in peace. I wanted him to feel so light and no worries. He had a little heart attack, it's so quick, he didn't even feel anything. I thought that he was like liberated from his pain."

The Canadian superstar is returning to the UK for a one-off concert in July. She will be performing at British Summer Time Hyde Park on the opening night of the festival on what will be her only UK date in 2019.

