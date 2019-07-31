Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly have landed exciting judging roles on this reality TV show! Snatch Game is coming!

Congratulations are in order! Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly have been announced as guest judges on the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race. The TV favourites will see drag queen RuPaul search for Britain's next drag superstar as they help judge the contestants on the regular Snatch Game episode of the format. The exciting news was revealed on the official RuPaul's Drag Race UK Twitter page.

Oh you thought we were done spilling the tea? Well, we’re not! @StaceyDooley and @reallorraine will be making guest appearances on the iconic SNATCH GAME. @BBCThree's #DragRaceUK will be on iPlayer this autumn. pic.twitter.com/h2sSaxyorP — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) July 31, 2019

"Oh you thought we were done spilling the tea? Well, we're not," the message read. "@StaceyDooley and @reallorraine will be making guest appearances on the iconic SNATCH GAME. @BBCThree 's #DragRaceUK will be on iPlayer this autumn." Stacey, who won last year's series of Strictly Come Dancing with boyfriend Kevin Clifton, said in a statement: "I had the most incredible time. They were magic all of them. So impressive. It was brilliant." Lorraine added: "It was hilarious! I had such good fun. I am in awe of every single one of the queens."

The pair are the latest celebrity faces confirmed to be appearing on the show. The Greatest Dancer judge Cheryl, iconic model Twiggy, Spice Girl star Geri Horner and Oscar-nominated Andrew Garfield are also set to take part.

Last week, it revealed that Love Island's Curtis Pritchard and his Strictly brother, AJ Pritchard, were snapped up to teach drag hopefuls some sassy new moves in a bid to help them be crowned the UK's First Drag Superstar. During his time on the ITV2 show, Curtis' rep wrote on Instagram: "'You betta werk!' So excited to tell you that Curtis & @aj11ace are part of the all new BBC3 RuPaul UK as the dance coaches and choreographers for series 1.

"This show is iconic around the world and to be part of something so special is an honour for both brothers," he added. "Curtis & AJ shot this earlier this year and can't wait for you to all see what they did with the Queens. Coming to @bbcthree this Autumn, make sure you tune in to see @rupaulofficial crown the UK's First Drag Superstar!"

