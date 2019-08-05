Victoria Beckham shares photo David took of her – and his response is hilarious This is too funny!

Victoria Beckham is a muse for many people, and often has photographers taking her picture for various work projects. But most recently, the fashion designer asked her husband David Beckham to take her photo as she promoted her collaboration with Reebok. In the snapshot, the former Spice Girl was pictured wearing pieces from the collection while boxing in the family home. However, the post didn't go down too well with David after she shared the photo on Instagram, as Victoria failed to credit him as the photographer. The former England manager was quick to comment, writing: "Photo credit ME @victoriabeckham, thanks for the credit," which was accompanied by a thinking face emoji.

David Beckham wasn't happy when he wasn't credited!

David's response received many comments from fans, with one writing: "A little bit of Beckham shade," while another added: "Haha, just another Instagram husband!" Following her husband's request, Victoria then edited her post, writing at the end: "Photo cred @davidbeckham." Both David and Victoria are incredibly supportive of each other's careers. Along with her fashion collection, Victoria also has her own beauty line - Victoria Beckham Beauty and revealed during a question and answer session on Instagram Stories over the weekend that she was going to be using David to test out her products. When one of her fans asked her if David has ever used anything from her beauty collection, she replied: "Definitely going to get David to test some of the VBB products."

David and Victoria Beckham with their four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

While they both lead busy lives, David and Victoria always ensure that they make time for each other. On Saturday, the pair went on a date night. Before their evening out, Victoria asked her fans on Instagram to vote for which dress they thought she should wear, and revealed that she had decided for a star-print maxi dress from her pre-Autumn Winter collection. She shared a photo of herself dressed up and ready to go, writing in the caption: "#VBPreAW19 star dress. New favourite date night dress x," and sweetly added the hashtag #hopehelikesit in reference to David.

David and Victoria have been married for 20 years and celebrated their milestone wedding anniversary in July. The pair have been one of the most iconic couples since they met in 1999 when David was a famous footballer and Victoria was in the Spice Girls. During an appearance on Vogue's 73 questions, Victoria sweetly revealed that if she could have dinner with anyone in the world, it would be her husband.

