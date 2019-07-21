Victoria and David Beckham share rare private photo with fans – check it out They've been married twenty years this month!

Celebrity couple Victoria and David Beckham have been married for 20 years and although they don't post a lot of photos of each other, they still love to spend time together, as the sweet snap Victoria shared to her Instagram stories on Saturday proved.

The rare snap of the fashion designer and her ex-footballer husband showed David laughing at something in front of them while Victoria smiled at the camera. His arm was wrapped around her neck and she held onto his hand, their fingers entwined. The ex-Spice Girl captioned the picture: "Kisses x." Victoria also added a gold crown to her head, a cheeky detail reminiscent of their lavish wedding day in 1999, when the couple married in Luttesllstown Castle near Dublin on custom-made thrones.

The couple got engaged in 1998 and married a year later

They celebrated their anniversary on 4 July, and have had a busy month for other reasons, too. On Wednesday, Victoria announced via an Instagram post that her long-awaited beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, will launch later this year, writing: "Another day on set shooting for #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty, launching this fall!! Link in bio to be the first to know. #notperfect #setlife." Fans clearly can't wait, with their comments including, "Beautiful," "absolutely gorgeous woman, my life idol," and simply a row of heart emojis.

Victoria and David met when she was in the Spice Girls and he played for Manchester United

Her husband, meanwhile, announced earlier this month that he is launching a pet project of his own, and it’s a similarly impressive endeavour. He has co-founded Hollywood media company Studio 99 with his business partners David Gardner and Nicola Howson, and the trio will be making documentary TV shows and movies, some of which David Beckham is expected to star in.

It would be easy for such a busy couple to not spend much time together, but they have long made each other and their family a priority. They share four children: sons Brooklyn, 20, 16-year-old Romeo, Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, who recently turned eight, prompting her family to share loving messages on social media.

