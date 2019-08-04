Victoria Beckham shares rare pictures from date night with husband David She looks fabulous!

Victoria and David Beckham are having a busy summer, but they always make time for each other, as Victoria's Instagram Stories showed on Saturday. First, she posted a video showing her two outfit options for a night out with her husband. One was a calf-length yellow dress covered in red and black stars which she called, "My new favourite dress which I haven't worn yet," while the other was a loose flowing white shirt with gold polka dots and matching pants, which she jokingly called my "pyjama set".

READ: Victoria Beckham has exciting news - and it involves a big change to her career

Victoria debuted her new dress on a date night with David

Victoria asked her fans, "What do you think?" as well as posting a poll, and while she didn't share the results, her next photo showed that she'd decided on the star dress. She looked fabulous as ever, teaming it with a low ponytail and heels. She captioned the pic: "#VBPreAW19 star dress. New favourite date night dress x," and sweetly added the hashtag #hopehelikesit in reference to her husband David.

We didn't get to see the ex-footballer's reaction, and she didn't reveal where they went, but it seems like they had a good time, as the next photo Victoria shared was the cork from a bottle of red wine, which she captioned: "#datenight Kisses @davidbeckham." The couple have been married for 20 years, celebrating their wedding anniversary just last month, and share four children: sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, who is eight.

The couple shared a bottle of wine on their romantic night out

Last month they each announced huge new projects via their Instagram accounts. David is launching Hollywood media company Studio 99, which will produce TV shows and films, mostly with a documentary focus. Victoria, meanwhile, is gearing up for the autumn reveal of Victoria Beckham Beauty, which if fan excitement is anything to go by, is set to be huge.

MORE: Parenting tips for the summer holidays, according to the Beckhams

She shared a photo of herself being filmed and captioned it: "Another day on set shooting for #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty, launching this fall!! Link in bio to be the first to know. #notperfect #setlife."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.