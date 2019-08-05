Slim Simon Cowell and son Eric are identical in adorable new photo Simon and Eric have the sweetest relationship

Simon Cowell and his son Eric are like two peas in a pod! Over the weekend, the pair were pictured enjoying a meal out with Lauren Silverman and their friends Terri Seymour, Francis Clark and their daughter Coco. Terri shared a photo of their day together on Instagram, which was taken at the restaurant table. In the picture, Simon and Eric couldn't resist pulling faces as the rest of the group smiled for the camera, and fans adored seeing the star's fun side. In the comments section, one user wrote: "Hilarious! Love that Simon can be goofy and not take himself too seriously," while another follower added: "Beautiful yet hilarious photo. Can't think where Eric gets his craziness from!"

Simon Cowell and son Eric pulled faces as they posed for a photo

Many fans were also quick to comment on Simon's slimmed-down physique. The America's Got Talent judge has been looking increasingly trimmer over the past few months, having transformed his lifestyle after a health scare in 2017. Simon vowed to turn his life around for the sake of Eric. He has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread, and gluten from his diet after being advised to do so by a specialist, who also told to reduce his alcohol consumption.

The star decided to make the big change after falling down the stairs at his London home, a fall that was caused by low blood pressure. While on Lorraine, Simon spoke about the incident, explaining: "In a weird way it was a wakeup call because it wasn't the end of the world, it was a bit embarrassing, but I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. I mean these people were unbelievable...I was probably overtired, but I feel better this year than I did this time last year, not so many meetings, not so many late-night calls, bit more of a balance."

The TV star is looking after his health to ensure he's there for Eric

The star wants to ensure that he is fit and healthy so that he can be there for his young son, Eric. The music mogul judge also joked that Eric had been inspiring his new diet, as he is now pretty much following what he eats. "Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water and eats all his raw vegetables. I'm on the Eric Cowell diet," he told Extra TV.

Being a dad has completely transformed Simon's life, and fans adore seeing a far more softer side to him when he's with his son. The Britain's Got Talent judge previously spoke about being a hands-on dad to Eric while on Lorraine. He said: "I look at things through his eyes now, I want to spend more time with him. I'm lucky because he likes the show [BGT], so he comes down to the shows with me because I'm sort of training him up... I'd love him to take over."

