Britney Spears takes sons to Disneyland – and they look so grown up! They're almost as tall as their mum!

It's been a busy month for pop icon Britney Spears, but that didn't stop her finding time for a trip to the happiest place on earth with her two sons - they might have doubled in height, but they'll never be too old for Disneyland! The star keeps her private life notoriously close to her chest, and it's been some time since we've been offered a glimpse of her sons Sean, now 13, and Jayden, 12. In fact, we still remember them as the adorable little spiky-haired duo that appeared by her side at The Smurfs premiere back in 2013! Oh, how times have changed.

On Monday, Brit uploaded a picture of herself sandwiched between her two (much bigger) sons hanging out at Disneyland and we could barely believe our eyes. Both boys have had a serious growth spurt, and Sean's bright blonde locks are long gone.

Britney's boys are all grown up!

Britney echoed the "time flies" sentiment with her caption, writing: "Great time at Disneyland today… but I don't remember ever getting that wet on Splash Mountain! Geeez… anyhow my boys are older now, so they don't like their picture taken ever… so I was thrilled today when they said SURE!!! Such a great place!!!"

It seems Britney's followers were equally shocked by how much her sons have grown up. Below the picture one Instagram user commented: "Omg this is so cute!!! Also wow they have grown up." And another exclaimed: "DISNEY QUEEN!!! They've grown up so much!"

The family enjoyed a trip to Disneyland

Britney shares her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and although their parents are no longer together Britney has previously said her kids' happiness will always be her main priority, telling E! News: "My kids come first, always. There is nothing more rewarding than being a mum and watching my sons grow into young men." There'll never be too cool to pose for pics with their mum – she's Britney after all!

