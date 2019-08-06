Why it's an extra special week for Princess Beatrice The royal will have plenty of lovely memories over the next few days

Princess Beatrice has had a whirlwind year so far, having made her first public debut with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in March, with their relationship going from strength to strength ever since. And this week, the royal will be celebrating her first birthday with Edoardo. Beatrice turns 31 on Thursday, and there's no doubt that Edoardo has some lovely plans in store to make her day extra special. And while Beatrice's celebrations will be kept private, royal fans can expect to see photos released on her big day by her doting family, who often share public tributes to each other on their respective social media accounts. Beatrice is the only member of her family not to have a public Instagram account, but Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie are sure to share photos of her to mark the occasion.

In July, it was reported that Beatrice is planning to host a lavish dinner party to mark her birthday. The Queen's granddaughter will offer guests a plant-based menu, adhering to her new vegan diet, which she switched to after moving back to London from New York. Guests will be served a three-course dinner menu, while her birthday cake will also be dairy-free.

Edoardo attended the latest royal wedding in May as Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston

Beatrice and Edoardo have been making headlines over the past few months as royal fans have been placing bets on a possible engagement announcement. And if bets are anything to go by, they will be revealing their marriage plans by the end of the year. Ladbrokes have revealed that bets on an imminent engagement have been suspended for the moment, with punters expecting the couple to tie the knot as early as 2020. Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told HELLO!: "There's been plenty of interest in this over the last few days and with the two seemingly smitten, we're banking on an announcement being made before the year is out – so strap yourself in for a 2020 royal wedding!"

Beatrice and Edoardo started dating last year, and made their first public appearance together in March, when they stepped out to attend the National Portrait Gallery gala, joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and David and Victoria Beckham. The couple have been pictured on a number of occasions since, and Edoardo even joined Beatrice at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding in May. He has also impressed Beatrice's close-knit family. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson get on well with him, and have both joined him and Beatrice on separate occasions at public events.

