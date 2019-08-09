The dating rules you have to follow from professional matchmaker Lara Asprey Are you following all of these tips?

As the founder of dating service Asprey Introductions, author of The Very British Rules of Dating and advisor on TV show The Dating Agency, Lara Asprey is a love expert. Who better to give us the low-down on the confusing world of modern dating?

In this exclusive video, we asked her about some of the trickiest dilemmas women face, from whether to split the bill on a first date (spoiler: "under no circumstances") to whether it's okay to date someone who reminds you of your ex, the step women should "feel empowered" to take when it comes to their dating lives and the one secret you should never, ever confess to your partner…

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.