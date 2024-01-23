12 best websites to buy wedding dresses online - with expert buying advice

Brides to be - if the idea of scheduling appointments and traipsing around boutiques isn’t appealing, you may want to consider buying your wedding dress online. There are so many great websites where you can browse for 'the one', from the comfort of your own home.

Best wedding dress websites at a glance Monsoon: Best for vintage-style wedding dresses and gorgeous details. Phase Eight: Multiple styles - including wedding jumpsuits - to suit all tastes. Whistles: For classic bridal gown styles bought up to date ASOS: Gorgeous styles that won't break the bank John Lewis: Multiple big brands all in one place, including Ghost, Maids to Measure and more Coast: Classic and boho-style wedding dresses with a modern twist

What are the benefits of buying a wedding dress online?

This approach has so many benefits - you can ship the dress to your home and take your time trying it on at your leisure without the pressure of salesperson, then you can return what doesn’t work and have a seamstress make any adjustments if necessary.

We spoke to Lauren Goodman, Wedding Expert and founder of Bluebird Creative and Bluebird Bride Academy for advice. She told us: “There are definite perks of purchasing a dress online - in terms of timing, it can be a lot quicker than utilising a bridal boutique, however, you may miss out on the 1-2-1 personal service.

“Alongside this, lots of brands are now carrying bridal collections so you will know your taste/sizing is being catered for by ordering from a brand you shop from on a day-to-day basis.

“For those brides who may feel nervous about an in real-life shopping experience or those who would like a more low-key dress selection process, online can also be a great place to start!”

What should brides be look into before hitting 'add to basket'?

Bear in mind that this might be one of the most important purchases of your life, so proceed with caution - and make sure you do your own measurements and compare with their online size charts.

Lauren advises: “As these dresses aren’t made to measure in the same way a boutique would be, definitely ensure you are aware of a website's returns and refund policy - this way you will be covered in the eventuality that it doesn’t fit correctly.

“In addition, if you are ordering a dress close to the wedding, ensure you have read the delivery times - the last thing you want is to order something that won’t be on time!

“The other thing I would recommend is checking out the reviews of the online store - these often give details on the dress quality, delivery time and any other general feedback. More than anything, this can also help put your mind to rest.”

What are the best websites to check if you're looking to buy a wedding dress online?

Lauren says: “This would be purely dependent on your budget - there are some great bridal high street products coming out including Monsoon, ASOS and Chi Chi London.

“If you are looking for something more luxe, RIXO and Needle & Thread have a bridal collection which is a bit more pricy but has great variety and is a great place to start if you are already a brand fan!

“When looking more independent, we really love online stores such as Thread The Spool - Charlotte has a great collection of ready-to-wear dresses which can be personalised online but she offers a super personal service!”

Best wedding dress websites to browse in 2024

Meet the expert

Lauren Goodman is the founder and creative director of Bluebird Creative and Bluebird Bride Academy. With a wealth of experience in her field, Lauren is well-versed in all things wedding planning, from table styling and creating the perfect mood board to tips on calming nerves and coordinating the logistics for the big day.

The mission of Bluebird Bride Academy is to make wedding planning accessible to couples across the world via Youtube and digital downloads. Bluebird Creative is the full, luxury wedding planning/coordination arm of the business in which Lauren and the team work hands-on with couples through the process of planning/executing their special day!

Through both tailor-made wedding planning services as well as the library of downloadable resources, Lauren’s goal is to make the wedding planning process enjoyable so that couples can enjoy their big day from start to finish.