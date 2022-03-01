Joey King took to social media to reveal to fans and friends that she was going to be walking down the aisle soon as she was engaged.

The Kissing Booth star revealed that her longtime boyfriend Steven Piet had proposed to her last week and the two were finally ready to share the news with the world.

With a series of romantic pictures of the two, along with a few of her flashing the stunning diamond ring to the camera, she shared a heartfelt caption about the moment.

She wrote: "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.

"I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

She revealed: "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice."

Joey revealed she and boyfriend Steven were engaged

Joey concluded by emotionally adding: "Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

She was immediately inundated with love and support by her almost 19million Instagram followers, who bombarded her comments section with congratulatory messages and heart emojis.

Producer and writer Steven, who the Netflix star has been dating since 2019, also took to social media with an adoring message for his fiancée.

He wrote: "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together.

The two have been together since 2019

"A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter.

"You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed."

