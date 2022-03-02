Kate Middleton's mother Carole's wedding decor is even more elegant than we imagined

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Unlike the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding to Prince William, which was watched by a huge audience of around 17.6 million, not much is known about Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton's nuptials in 1980.

However, we can get an idea of their elegant big day based on the wedding decor offered by their business, Party Pieces. Looking for inspiration for a DIY wedding day? Carole and Michael have got you covered, from smoke cannons to macaron stands.

We wonder if any of their gorgeous products were secretly used at their children Kate, Pippa or James' private wedding receptions…

Carole met flight dispatcher Michael while she was working as a flight attendant for British Airways, and the pair married on 21 June 1980 in Buckinghamshire. The couple welcomed their first child Catherine in 1982, followed by Pippa in 1983 and their only son, James, in 1987.

Small details of Carole's big day have been released following her children's nuptials. It was reported that Duchess Kate paid tribute to her mother at her royal wedding with her choice of bridesmaid outfits – they wore pretty white flower crowns made of Lily Of The Valley flowers and ivy, which were reportedly modelled after Carole's own bridal headpiece.

Kate Middleton's bridal party wore flower crowns modelled after Carole's bridal headpiece

Meanwhile, James' wife Alizee Thevenet wore her mother-in-law's exact wedding dress for their Côte d’Azur wedding in September 2021. Pictures shared exclusively with HELLO! showed the 32-year-old looking ethereal in a white floor-length gown featuring a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing

"My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother in law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," financial analyst Alizée explained.

She added: "While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it.

"It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life."

