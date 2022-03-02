Are Love Is Blind stars Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez still together? From Sal's ex-girlfriend to whether they're still dating

Love is Blind fans spent all of season two wondering: 'Will they or won't they?' when it came to which couples would stay together – and they are still asking the same question about Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez!

The Netflix series, which aired its final episode on 25 January, follows a social experiment in which 30 singles go on blind dates (literally!) with the aim of getting engaged. With all meetings conducted through 'pods', their connections are based on emotional and intellectual compatibility as opposed to physical attraction. The engaged couples then jetted off to TRS Coral Hotel for bonding time before deciding whether to go through with their weddings.

WATCH: Love Is Blind's Nick Lachey on whether he'd have found love with wife Vanessa in the famous pods

Although the show saw love blossom for some couples, such as Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones and Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, it wasn't a happy ending for the likes of Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee. But favourites Mallory and Salvador left a bit of a question mark over their relationship.

Ahead of the reunion on 4 March where all will be revealed, we've rounded up everything we know about what happened between the Love Is Blind stars…

Did Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez get married?

The couple decided not to say 'I do'

Although their relationship seemed filled with romance, with Sal serenading Mallory on the ukulele, it wasn't all smooth-sailing and Sal expressed doubt about going through with the wedding.

They may not have said 'I do,' but the couple said they wanted to try taking things slowly instead of rushing into a big commitment – which meant going on a first date outside the show.

Neither have confirmed if they have been dating since, but they do still follow one another on social media.

What happened with Sal's ex-girlfriend?

Sal took to Instagram to address the issue that occurred in episode eight, in which a woman turned up at his sister's home. He explained that he went on one date with a woman named Dahli in February 2020, before he knew if he had made the final casting for Love Is Blind.

Although the couple chose not to take their relationship further, that changed in summer 2020 after Sal's sister Victoria became close to Dahli following a Black Lives Matter protest. Sal and Dahli continued to date casually throughout the end of 2020, but she was reportedly hurt when it was confirmed he was taking part in the show in March 2021.

He said in the now-deleted video: "I wasn't expecting hurt to come from me telling her that news because I believed that we were honouring the boundaries that we had put in place to protect our hearts. Reflecting on how that whole situation unfolded, I should have seen the red flag that she was hoping for more from the beginning."

His sister added that his ex wasn't expecting Sal to go very far in the LIB process and went on to "threaten my brother in my home." Sal clarified that her threat went along the lines of: "Her brother had a gun and wasn't afraid to use it."

They concluded that Dahli apologised and the "stressful experience" Victoria went through was reportedly "not communicated well on the show."

So how did Sal's fans react to the news? Many still support his relationship with Mallory, with one writing: "Best of luck Sal, you were my favorite, you are quite the catch. I hope it works for you and Mallory!" and another commenting: "I hope you and Mal are still together! Such a lovely couple.. beautiful people in and out."

What have Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez said about one another?

Mallory shared behind-the-scenes photos from the show

Although Mallory has not specifically addressed their relationship publicly, she shared a series of photos of her taken during her time on the show, including some of her rocking an off-the-shoulder wedding dress. She wrote in the caption: "Words cannot describe how thankful I am for the more than 200,000 wonderful people following me on my journey to find love. I’m truly humbled by all the love, support and kind words you’ve shared with me as I embarked on this chapter of my life. One thing is for certain, I’m truly blessed to be surrounded and supported by so many beautiful, intelligent, strong boss [expletives]!

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart P.S. Here’s a little #BTS for you on this Monday. The star of show [dog emoji] and my girls night out didn’t make the cut lol. #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix @loveisblindnetflix @netflix."

Fans had a very mixed reaction to the post and the outcome of their relationship. "So happy you did not get married #SingleIsAlwaysBetter," wrote one, and another added: "How did you handle it so well? That was a classy reaction for a 'No'. I kept replaying the 'It’s okay' part! My heart." A third commented: "I kinda hope you guys still date! No need for the quick marriage, but if you both loved each other, work on it, at your own pace!"

