Victoria Beckham shares sweet new holiday photo with daughter Harper – see pic It's lovely to see them together!

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared the sweetest photo of her and daughter Harper to her Instagram stories on Saturday. The former Spice Girl, who has been enjoying a sun-soaked break with husband David and their kids in Puglia, Italy, posted a picture which showed her and eight-year-old Harper huddled close together and smiling as they looked over their shoulders at the camera.

READ: David Beckham shares adorable new photo of daughter Harper behind the wheel

The mum-of-four captioned the picture: "Kisses X," and added an animated crown to her little princess' head. It looked like she and Harper were watching an outdoor performance, as a group of jugglers were visible in the background. Both Victoria and David have shared plenty of photos from their family holiday over the last few days.

Harper and dad David enjoyed the women's World Cup earlier this summer

They included a loved-up photo of the couple with David's arm around Victoria, images from a romantic meal for two at local restaurant Due Camini, and a selfie of David with the couple's 16-year-old son Romeo, which he captioned: "Handsome boy @romeobeckham."

David and Victoria married in 1999 and celebrated their 20th anniversary on 4 July, just six days before Harper turned eight. Despite still being so young, Victoria shared a photo last month that showed her daughter might be following in her footsteps, with Harper poring over her mum's copy of Vogue. As well as Romeo and Harper, Victoria and David share sons Cruz, 14, and Brooklyn, 20, who works as a model and photographer.

Victoria and Harper have been enjoying their family holiday in Italy

They both have a busy few months ahead, as Victoria's hotly anticipated beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, will launch this autumn and David is launching a new media company called Studio 99, which will produce documentary movies and TV shows.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham's amazing Italian feast – see his photos

It makes sense that the hard-working couple don't allow their kids to slack off during the school holidays, with Victoria revealing on Instagram last month that she was using an unusual method to teach her daughter the times tables. She sunk stones with sums on one side and the answers on the other into the family's pool at their home in Miami, meaning Harper had to stretch her muscles as well as her brain. Genius!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.