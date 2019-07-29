Victoria Beckham is proud of Harper as she follows in her footsteps Harper is taking after her famous mum in so many ways!

Victoria Beckham's only daughter Harper is following in her footsteps! The fashion designer shared a sweet photo of her eight-year-old on Instagram Stories over the weekend, which showed her relaxing with a copy of Vogue. Harper looked engrossed in the fashion bible, and her mum couldn't have been prouder! In the caption, the former Spice Girl simply wrote: "Proud" accompanied by a series of crying with laughter emojis. Harper is certainly no stranger to the fashion industry and is a regular on the FROW during fashion week when Victoria's collections are showcased. The little girl went to her first show at just four years old and often sits next to American Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of Harper engrossed in Vogue

While Harper is very into her fashion, she has also shown a talent for singing too. The little girl was captured on camera singing in the car to Beyoncé's hit song Love On Top, along with Victoria and brother Romeo – who joined in after some persuasion from his sister. Luckily for David, Harper has also shown a keen interest in football and even goes to weekend classes during term time. Her skills were highlighted by her doting dad last week, when she was filmed tackling Romeo during a game - much to the delight of David!

The fashion designer recently took Harper to the Christian Dior exhibition

The Beckhams have been enjoying spending some quality time together in Miami during the summer holidays, and have been getting up to all sorts of fun activities. They have also been catching up with many of their famous friends over there, including Marc Anthony – who gave David a salsa lesson, while Eva Longoria paid a visit to their home with her baby son Santi last weekend. They have also gone house hunting and were pictured visiting a £36million apartment. The stunning property will no doubt be a wonderful home for the family, boasting a communal swimming pool, a two-room treatment spa, hair and beauty salon, acai and juice bar fueled by the Raw Republic, and a sunbathing area.

The family have spent a lot of time in Miami since David announced his plans to launch his Inter Miami soccer expansion team in 2018. David and Victoria have been out in the States with Harper, along with their middle two sons Romeo and Cruz. Their oldest, Brooklyn, has decided this year to skip the family holiday and instead has been enjoying spending quality time with his girlfriend Hana Cross in London.

