Harper Beckham shows off singing voice to Beyoncé hit during car journey with family This is too cute!

Harper Beckham is just as much of a fan of Beyoncé as the rest of us! The little girl was captured singing along to the star's hit song Love On Top during a car ride with her siblings while out in Miami this week, and even managed to convince her reluctant big brother Romeo to join in too. In footage posted on David Beckham's Instagram account, Harper was seen dancing along in her car seat while belting out the lyrics as she held onto mum Victoria's hand. The eight-year-old then turned around to encourage Romeo to join in the fun.

Harper Beckham showed off her impressive singing voice during a family car ride

As well as showcasing her singing talents – much like her Spice Girl mum – Harper has also been impressing her parents with her football skills during their holiday too. In another video posted by David, his only daughter was captured telling Romeo to "bring it on" as they started a game of football, and went on to surprise David after managing to tackle the teenager. "Wow, I am glad I got that on camera," he said.

Harper held onto Victoria Beckham's hand, while Romeo reluctantly joined in too!

The Beckhams have been in Miami since the weekend, and have been getting up to all sorts of fun activities ever since. On Sunday, they enjoyed a day at a water park, while in the evening, David learnt how to salsa dance. The family also met up with Eva Longoria and her baby son Santi. Harper was pictured holding onto the one-year-old in the swimming pool at their family home out there. While Harper and her big brothers Romeo and Cruz have joined their parents in the States, Brooklyn, 19, has chosen to stay in London with his girlfriend, Hana Cross.

It’s been an exciting time for Harper, who recently celebrated her eighth birthday. To mark the special occasion, the family enjoyed a meal out, and the restaurant had even been decorated with a mass of pink and white helium balloons. The little girl's big day meant double the celebrations for Victoria and her family, as she shares it with the former Spice Girl's brother, Christian – who turned 40.

