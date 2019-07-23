Victoria Beckham shares ingenious tip she uses to help Harper with her homework Who says maths can't be fun?

Victoria Beckham has come up with a pretty fun way to help make homework fun for Harper during the summer holidays, and has shared her top tip on social media for fellow parents to take note. The former Spice Girl is currently trying to teach her daughter her times tables ahead of the new school year in September, and to make it more enjoyable, she's been writing different sums on stones, with the answer written on the other side. What's more, the stones were placed in the shallow end of the swimming pool at their Miami home. In a short video posted on Instagram Stories, Victoria was seen turning the stones around in the water, and wrote: "Trying to find a fun way to learn the times tables."

Harper Beckham has been practicing her times tables in the swimming pool

The Beckham family have been in Miami since the weekend, and have wasted no time in getting up to all sorts of fun activities. They have also been catching up with many of their famous friends over there, including Marc Anthony – who gave David a salsa lesson, while Eva Longoria paid a visit to their home with her baby son Santi. They have also gone house hunting, and were pictured visiting a £36million apartment in Zaha Hadid's famous phallic shaped building, 1000 museum. The stunning property will no doubt be a wonderful home for the family, boasting a communal swimming pool, a two-room treatment spa, hair and beauty salon, acai and juice bar fueled by Raw Republic, and a sunbathing area.

MORE: Princess Eugenie has been showing an interest in THIS TV programme

The Beckhams have been in Miami since the weekend

READ: The most beautiful holiday homes owned by the royals - and you can stay in some of them too

The family have spent a lot of time in Miami since David announced his plans to launch his Inter Miami soccer expansion team in 2018. David and Victoria have been out in the States with Harper, along with their middle two sons Romeo and Cruz. Their oldest, Brooklyn, has decided this year to skip the family holiday, and instead has been enjoying spending quality time with his girlfriend Hana Cross in London.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.