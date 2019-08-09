David Beckham shares adorable new photo of daughter Harper behind the wheel She's going places!

Whether they're rocking out to The Killers at Glastonbury or enjoying an intimate date night with a bottle of wine, celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham know how to have a good time. And they've both clearly enjoying their family holiday in Puglia, Italy – as is their eight-year-old daughter Harper, if David's Instagram is any indication.

David and Victoria celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last month

He posted a photo to his stories on Tuesday which showed his youngest child looking cool in the front seat of a dark blue Fiat, wearing a ruched blue top and mirrored sunglasses. Because she's sitting on the left side as European drivers do, and one arm is outstretched, it looks like she's about to drive away. David captioned the lovely picture: "Ciao."

Thankfully, Harper seemed not to have pulled out into traffic, as David's next photo was an image of himself leaning against the empty car, which he captioned "Italian Life". He then added a photo with his 16-year-old son Romeo which he captioned "Handsome boy @romeobeckham." He followed this with pictures of the beautiful Italian scenery - including a window filled with different types of bread, to which he understandably added a gif that said "dreamy".

Harper is the youngest of the Beckhams' four children

While he looks as fit and active as ever, the former footballer has clearly embraced the fact that retirement means he can eat what he wants. On Wednesday he chronicled the meal he and Victoria shared at respected local restaurant Due Camini, sharing a series of photos from their romantic evening. At the end, he said: "Pretty happy with myself after that meal SO FULL."

Both he and his wife deserve a break after a busy year so far – they celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary last month, and Victoria's brother and David's mum also had significant birthdays this summer, turning 40 and 70 respectively. Last month, David announced he's starting a new media company, Studio 99, while Victoria's beauty brand, aptly named Victoria Beckham Beauty, will launch this autumn.

