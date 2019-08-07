David and Victoria Beckham's amazing Italian feast – see his photos Now we're hungry

Oh, to be the Beckhams! The famous couple are used to the high life and the stylish pair are known for their love of fine dining and great wines. The family of six are currently enjoying a summer holiday in Italy's beautiful Puglia, sharing snaps of their adventures on their Instagram pages. We're just a tad jealous of David and wife Victoria's night out at the divine-sounding Due Camini restaurant in the region. David posted a series of photos from their meal, revealing the extensive courses the duo enjoyed on their romantic date night. The former footballer was clearly happy with the dining experience, as he posted, "Pretty happy with myself after that meal SO FULL."

We're not sure where to start with the Beckham's Italian feast as it all looks so incredibly delicious. David shared pictures of their pasta, main and dessert dishes.

We're all over that steak, risotto with oysters, sweetbreads and the cute basket full of fresh almonds. The father-of-four wrote about the sweet course: "A choice of three then you get the dessert made for you."

David also shared a thank you to the restaurant staff beside a team photo in the kitchen. He said: "Thanks to Domingo and the team at Due Camini." The star showed off his passion for cuisine by taking snaps of the chefs hard at work creating their supper. In one picture he posted: "The focus. Amore."

The Due Camini restaurant in Puglia

The Beckhams are enjoying a jam-packed summer, enjoying their time in Italy after holidaying in Miami together. On Tuesday, Victoria shared a series of photographs from their travels so far, including one of her and David enjoying a bike ride across a cornfield. The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in July and it looks like they're having the best time marking the special landmark with their family.

