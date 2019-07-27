Fans support Peter Andre as he reveals sad loss He made an emotional statement on social media

Peter Andre has spoken of his sadness after revealing that his manager John Ferriter has passed away. He wrote on Instagram on Friday: "I'm so sad right now. John you were a hugely talented lovely man who I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to be working with. You have taught me a lot in such a short time. Thank you for believing in me. My thoughts are with all your friends and family. RIP @johnferriter my friend."

Peter shared a photograph of close friend and manager John

Plenty of fans were quick to send their support to Peter, with one replying: "This is so sad. My thoughts are with you today," and another adding: "My thoughts and prayers are with you and John's family. May he rest in peace."

MORE: John Torode posts heartwarming tribute following sad death of legendary Australian food writer

The television producer and celebrity manager was just 59. His other star clients included Piers Morgan and Mark Wright, who both also posted statements in tribute to their friend. Piers wrote on Twitter: "RIP John Ferriter, 59. My brilliant manager and ferociously loyal, kind, charismatic & supremely talented friend. I trusted him with my life, and he enriched my life so much. Thank you John, for everything you did for me, and for my family."

John's cause of death is unknown at present

Mark added in his own heartfelt message: "In an industry where you have to dig deep to find, John, you were one of the good guys. In fact probably the best I've met. You were so special. The most amazing friend who would be there for me no matter what time of the day when I was living alone in LA and finding it hard away from home. Not only were you a special friend you were the most ferocious agent and businessman I have ever met, you always got what you wanted and against all odds bagged me my dream job in America."

MORE: Kara Tointon remembers late mum in heartbreaking post

He went on: "But most of all I will never forget how no matter what job or what amount of money was at stake, you always cared about no1 and that is family. I will never forget the dreaded call I had to make to you, saying I want to move home as you worked so hard to make my LA dream happen.

"You replied with 'Mark if this is a business decision I am not letting you go home as you are crazy. If this is for your family and loved ones I will get you home the minute you tell me to make the call.' Above all Johnny boy, you will be missed forever, I love you dearly and will never forget you."