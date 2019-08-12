Ruth Langsford tearfully exits This Morning after remembering late sister Her husband Eamonn Holmes explained her absence

Ruth Langsford was sadly forced to leave the set of This Morning after a mental health segment triggered memories of her late sister Julia. The 59-year-old appeared distressed during the phone-in on anxiety with resident psychologist Angela, as a caller's battle with mental health hit too close to home. Ruth congratulated the caller, Michelle, for having the courage to dial in and open up about her on-going battle with anxiety before becoming emotional and walking off set.

Her husband and co-host Eammon Holmes explained to viewers why Ruth left the discussion, saying: "Obviously this is featured in Ruth's life, she's upset now and had to leave the studio because of her sister who was a chronic depressive." He added: "No matter what sort of help and medications, they didn't seem to make much difference, there were good times and bad times. These things are very raw for her following the death of her sister."

Ruth's sister Julia passed away in June

Following an ad break, Ruth returned to the set to join her husband to host the cooking segment of Monday's show. Eammon simply stated: "Here we go again... we've got Phil Vickery in the kitchen..." Ruth, who appeared distressed, replied: "Is he making me a nice apple crumble?"

In June, the TV star sadly announced that her sister had passed away, although she gave no details about her sibling's condition. In a short statement on social media, she wrote: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding." The message was accompanied by a lovely photo of the pair together.

Ruth took a few weeks off her presenting duties and was replaced by the couple's good friend Rylan Clarke-Neal. Eamonn also wrote on Twitter: "I just wanted to say, if I haven't done so directly, thank you for your kindness and compassion towards Ruth and the loss of her sister Julia. We both loved and cared for Julia with all our hearts and will miss her forever. Your love and kind words have been a great help. Thank you."

