Peter Andre's children Princess and Junior are his mini-mes! See photo

Peter Andre and his children are currently holidaying in beautiful Croatia, and luckily for us the adorable photos keep coming! In his latest Instagram snap Peter sits poolside with his daughter Princess, 12, who is perched next to brother Junior, 14, and the little siblings look so much like their dad it's unbelievable.

We're not the only ones to have noticed the striking similarities, lots of the singer's fans let their thoughts be known in the comment section of Peter's photograph. One noted: "They both look so much like you!" with another honing in on Junior's unbelievable resemblance to his father, gushing: "OMG! Junior is so much like you it's unbelievable. But in a good way, he's going to be a right little heart-breaker."

The Andre clan have been holidaying since Monday, and aside from lounging by the pool Peter's been busy showcasing his kitchen skills. Just a day after arriving in the European summer hot spot the star uploaded a picture of a delicious looking berry meringue concoction – don't mind if we do! Peter also shares five-year-old Theo and two-year-old Amelia with his wife Dr Emily MacDonagh, although we haven't seen any sign of them in the sun yet.

Peter is known for his playful relationship with Emily, it was only earlier this month that he made a hilariously risque joke about his wife on live TV. While filming a cooking segment for Lorraine on ITV Peter revealed his cheeky side. The two were teaching viewers how to make souvlaki, a beautiful Cypriot dish that looks downright delicious. When explaining to the audience that the dish includes sausages and that they need to be marinated for 30 minutes, naughty Peter turns to wife Emily and asks: "What can we do in 30 minutes babe?" Easy, Pete!

