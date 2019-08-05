Peter Andre shares rare photo with daughter Princess – and she looks so grown up! Time flies!

Peter Andre is such a proud dad! On Monday evening, the Mysterious Girl singer shared a lovely picture of himself with his oldest daughter Princess, 12, as they flew to their holiday destination. In the picture, the duo were sat next to each other on the plane, and fans couldn't believe just how much Princess had grown, nor how much she looked like Peter. One wrote: "She's gorgeous, looks just like you but with her mum's colouring." Another added: "She is looking so much like you now, and a little princess she is too." A third commented: "They grow up so much. Lovely children." The doting dad had written in the caption of the picture: "Love my little Princess (who I call Bista/ Pringle/ Pebble), but she is def my [princess crown emoji]."

Peter Andre with his oldest daughter Princess

Along with Princess, Peter shares son Junior, 14, with his ex-wife Katie Price. He is also a dad to daughter Amelia, five, and two-year-old Theo, who he shares with wife Emily MacDonagh. While he didn't reveal where he was travelling to, it is likely that the family are going off to Cyprus, where they have a summer house. During the school holidays, they often spend their time there, and Peter and Emily have even filmed from the property for a cooking segment with ITV's Lorraine.

Peter and wife Emily with Junior and Princess

While Peter often shares segments of his life on social media, he is very protective when it comes to his children. The singer never posts photos of his younger children's faces as Emily wants their identity to be protected, but Junior and Princess occasionally feature, having appeared on a number of TV shows with both their parents. However, now that they are both older, Peter has cut down on the number of photos of them.

There is no doubt that Peter is a brilliant dad, and has previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with HELLO! The star admitted that the best bit of advice he had for raising children was to ensure that they all get equal attention. However, he also admitted that it can be hard having a big family. “When there’s two of them they can entertain each other. But when it gets to three and four - wow. They all want your attention," he said.

