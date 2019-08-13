Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec shares rare photo with lookalike dad Twinning!

When we first saw Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec's latest Instagram we had to do a double-take because upon first glance it looks as though the hot-footed star is standing next to his twin. You never told us you had a twin, Aljaz! But on closer inspection, we discovered that no, Aljaz hasn't been hiding a sibling from us, he's actually standing next to his father, and they look practically identical!

Fans were also quick to point out the striking similarities between the pair. One Instagrammer wrote: "You look so much like your lovely dad Aljaz – two peas in a pod" while another was kind enough to add: "You look so much alike, your dad looks young!" But our favourite comment was this heart-melter: "Can see where you get your good looks from and fabulous smile. Precious moments shared with family." So true!

Like father, like son!

Although he has tagged the location as London, the beautiful ash-coloured ruins in the background suggest the snap might have actually been taken while Aljaz was on his recent holiday in Slovenia; he was there for his niece's christening after all – a true family affair!

MORE: Strictly stars Aljaz and Janette get stranded on way back from holiday

He might be fresh off a holiday, but things are about to heat up even more for Aljaz as we enter Strictly season. With rehearsals underway, the full lineup has now been announced and it won't be long until we get to see the stars strutting their stuff in the ballroom.

Aljaz with his adorable niece - cuteness overload!

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz shares baby post and fans are going wild

But that's not all that's been keeping Aljaz preoccupied. He practically broke the internet on Monday when he uploaded an adorable video of his niece to Instagram. In it he bounces the adorable little girl on his knee while she giggles hysterically, leaving fans of the award-winning dancer delighted.

Could baby fever be in the air for Aljaz? We'll keep our fingers crossed. But in the meantime, hurry up September!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.