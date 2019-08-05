Strictly’s Aljaz gets in the makeup chair with Lisa Armstrong Flowers and pearls and beads, oh my!

Strictly season is looming and 2019’s blockbuster lineup looks set to be one of the biggest yet, but this year it might be the makeup department that steals the series’ thunder, because Lisa Armstrong is on a mission to seriously up the show’s glitz and shimmer.

Training for Strictly’s professional dancers kicked off last week, and on Monday morning dancer Aljaz Skorjanec took to Instagram for a little BTS magic. Not only was he accompanied by the famed makeup artist, but he was moments away from taking a seat in her glam chair.

Training for Strictly’s professional dancers started this week

In the first story, Aljaz greets his followers by declaring "Makeup time!" and Lisa can be seen chatting away in the background, and her plans for the dancer’s face sound more than magical. Lisa says that she’s going to "get some shimmer on his face" and also "stick some flowers and pearls and beads" above his eyes.

Aljaz confirms the lavish plans for his face in his next story, telling the camera: "We’re back. Flowers and pearls and beads on my face." Now that’s a look we can get behind on a Friday night.

The makeup artist is known for her creative flair, and just last week unveiled a beautiful and poignant piece of artwork on her arm. While out for a shopping trip in Sloane Square she was spotted with a new piece of ink, a delicate love heart and Cancer Research ribbon in memory of her late father who she lost to cancer in May.

Strictly season is looming

And with almost 50,000 followers on Instagram, it seems Strictly fans are just as excited to see Lisa working her mascara wand behind the camera as they are Aljaz working his foxtrot in front of it.

If she’s got pearls, beads and flowers planned for September, we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for the notoriously decadent Blackpool show – and don’t even get us started on the final!

