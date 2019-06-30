Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec pulls out of show after suffering painful injury Get better soon Aljaz!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Aljaz Skorjanec was devastated on Saturday night after he had to pull out of the show after hurting his ankle. The pro dancer is currently on tour with Here Come The Boys alongside fellow Strictly stars Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez, but after damaging his ankle, he was in too much pain to carry on dancing. The star took to Instagram to tell his followers what had happened. He said: "For the first time ever I couldn't complete the show last night. I rolled my ankle during the first act and damaged ligaments on my left foot. I need to give my foot a rest for a few days so I can be back to my normal self as quick as possible!"

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has been forced to pull out of his show

Aljaz continued: "Can't put into words how gutted I am and so sorry for letting you down. You will be in the best hands with my brothers Giovanni and Gorka." Aljaz was quick to receive messages of support from his fans and Strictly co-stars. Giovanni wrote: "Get well soon brother!! Love ya," while Gorka said: "We love you!!" Aljaz's wife and Strictly star Janette Manrara added: "I love you baby! Cuddles as soon as I get home!" Neil Jones told Aljaz: "Bro recover well," and Amy Dowden put: "Get well soon! Rest up!!"

Aljaz's wife Janette was one of the many Strictly stars to offer him support

The three Strictly pros kicked off their tour at the beginning of June. And while fans will be hoping to see Aljaz back on stage soon, they are also fearful that Gorka will leave the show if his girlfriend, Gemma Atkinson, goes into labour. The former Hollyoaks actress is expecting their first child any day now, meaning that it could be just a one-man show. Gemma had joked that she would be bringing a wet floor sign with her on the night she went to see the show in case her waters broke when she went to watch it on Thursday night. The star has already prepared her hospital bag too.

