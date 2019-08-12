Strictly's Aljaz shares baby post and fans are going wild Everybody's eager for Aljaz to become a dad!

Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec shared the most incredible Instagram post over the weekend - showing him and his baby niece Zala back home in Slovenia. And fans could barely contain themselves in the comments, as they begged the dancer to hurry up and have children himself!

MORE: The complete Strictly round up for 2019

The sweet video shows his little relative bouncing up and down on his knees, in hysterical giggles while her proud uncle looks to be having just as much fun as she is. Aljaz captioned the video: "How we feel about hanging out..."

Fans just loved this adorable video

"You and Janette will make wonderful parents!" commented one excited follower. "You will be an amazing dad," added another. "You're going to make a fabulous papa one day," agreed a third.

Aljaz and his wife Janette jetted to Slovenia amid Strictly rehearsals this weekend to celebrate little Zala's christening. It appears the pair are godparents to the little girl whose christening looked to be a fabulous affair complete with a beautiful cake and lots of pink balloons.

Little Zala had the prettiest christening cake

Talking to HELLO! earlier this year, Aljaz revealed his close bond with his niece and goddaughter Zala. "She’s beautiful, a little angel," the proud uncle gushed. "I’m obsessed with kids, but little babies are so fragile and I’m not sure how to hold them. If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn’t have believed it. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it’s supposed to come."

GALLERY: Strictly babies - the sweetest pictures

But fans shouldn't get too excited about the patter of tiny feet for this duo just yet - because while they're both eager to become parents, they're also committed to their dancing careers. "It’s never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad,” explained Janette.

Both are eager to become parents

"It’s definitely going to happen – when, we don’t know. We’ll see. We’re kind of taking it slowly. A dancer’s career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment so that’s the priority,” she said. “We adore working on Strictly. It’s the best job in the world and the opportunities we’re given when we’re not on the show are incredible. As with everything in life, you have it one minute and it’s gone the next so we have to grab it while we’ve got it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.