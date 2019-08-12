Strictly stars Aljaz and Janette get stranded on way back from holiday Oh no!

Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara were travelling back from Slovenia on Monday following their niece's christening – but their journey didn't go according to plan! The couple's flight was severely delayed, resulting in them being stranded at Slovenia airport for over two hours. Luckily, the couple were able to make light of the situation and shared a number of videos on Instagram Stories to keep their fans updated on their progress in getting back home. Janette told her social media followers: "The flight was at 10:30, it is now 12:17." Aljaz added: "It's good though because we got offered refreshments worth £4 if you queue for an hour and a half. The water costs £3 and something at the airport, so thank you so much EasyJet because we are so happy we are here!"

Janette then reassured her fans: "At least we are in good spirits, and we are together." She then joked: "There are so many activities to do here in the Slovenian airport." Aljaz added: "The good thing is though this probably won't be published for another ten years, if you are stranded in the Slovenian airport you will be fine, there might be something to do!" Finally, after more waiting, the couple were able to board their flight. "We are on the plane, we are taking off," Janette said.

The couple had enjoyed spending quality time with their niece Zala, who was born in October. Zala is the daughter of Aljaz's sister Lara. Talking to HELLO! earlier this year, Aljaz revealed his close bond with his niece and goddaughter Zala. "She’s beautiful, a little angel," the proud uncle gushed. "I’m obsessed with kids, but little babies are so fragile and I’m not sure how to hold them. If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn’t have believed it. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it’s supposed to come."

Although Aljaz and Janette are no doubt thrilled to be back home following their long journey, the couple won't have long to rest, as they are currently in the midst of training with the rest of the Strictly pros ahead of the start of the new series. Last week, the 15 celebrity contestants were announced, and fans are looking forward to finding out who is paired with which pro dancer.

