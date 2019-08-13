Alison Hammond shares rare photo of teenage son Aiden during fun family trip Aiden is growing up fast!

Alison Hammond is a doting mum to teenage son Aiden, 13, and while the This Morning host normally keeps him out of the public eye, she couldn't resist posting a lovely photo of him as they enjoyed spending time on holiday together this week. The former Big Brother contestant has gone away with her son and her godsons to Norfolk for a few days, and shared a lovely selfie of them all together on Instagram. She wrote: "Lovely memories being made in @darwinescapes this week with this lovely bunch. Hope you're all having lush times with your families this summer!!" The star then included the hashtags "#summerholidays#family #son #godsons#livingmybestlife #norfolk."

Alison Hammond and her son are on holiday in Norfolk

Shortly after sharing the image, many of Alison's fans commented on it to wish her a happy holiday. Many couldn't believe just how old Aiden looked, with one writing: "Omg is that your son? I swear you only had him last year." Another user wrote: "God Alison, your son looks like you." A third added: "Your son is so handsome! Love his haircut." Some of Alison's followers have even bumped into her during her stay. "We saw you in the restaurant, hope you're having a lovely time with your family in sunny Norfolk," one wrote, while another commented: "Sitting here as your do and my friend spotted you and called your name and you waved. You don't expect to see someone off the TV in Norfolk. Enjoy your holiday."

MORE: 10 of the most unusual royal wedding gifts

The star's son doesn't watch her on This Morning

READ: Friends is hitting the big screen for its 25th anniversary

Alison recently opened up about how she struggles to juggle her TV work while raising her son alone in Birmingham. The star told The Mirror in 2018: "I'm concentrating on This Morning and being a parent. Trying to find that balance is hard, sometimes I don't get it completely right. I have got a 12-year-old son and I do want to be there for him. It's just trying to get that balance." She also revealed that Aiden isn't at all bothered about his mum being on TV. "He follows me on Instagram, so he'll come home and say, 'Oh you're married to The Roc, is he my step-dad now mum?' Kids don't watch TV, they watch YouTube. No kid of 12 or 13 watch TV so he's really not bothered. He's been born into this so this has been his life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.