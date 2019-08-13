Jennifer Lopez reveals bittersweet news after end of an era Good things have to come to an end

For the past few months, Jennifer Lopez and her family have been on the road while she embarked on her first-ever world tour – which coincided with her 50th birthday. But on Monday, her sell-out It's My Party tour took its final bow in St Petersberg, in front of thousands of adoring fans. The On The Floor singer shared a heartfelt message with her fans shortly afterwards, where she thanked them all for their support. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Until next time!!! This is the final bow of the #itsmypartytour Thank you St. PETERSBERG Russia for a beautiful night!! And to all the fans who came out to celebrate this summer with me at the #itsmypartytour You truly made this a summer I will never forget!!"

The star accompanied the post with a video of herself bowing on stage at the end of the show. It's been an incredible summer for Jennifer, who has been joined on her tour by fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her 11-year-old twins Emme and Max. Emme has even been part of her mum's show, and has been wowing fans with her vocal chords by singing a duet with Jennifer to a rendition of Limitless, from the star's movie Second Act. In a video posted on Jennifer's YouTube channel, Emme opened up about overcoming stage fright ahead of her first performance on the tour.

She said: "When I was little, I used to be really shy singing in front of people. Not anymore." She added that she's used to performing in school plays but that she's still getting used to big crowds. "I've done this before, but not like this," she said. Emme's first duet with Jennifer during the tour was also captured on camera, and her mum was blown away by her incredible singing voice. "I love you so much. So proud of you," she told her. "You did so good. Thank god you were out there – you sang better than mommy."

While the tour has now come to an end, Jennifer has plenty to look forward to in her personal life – including planning for a wedding. Alex proposed to the singer in March, and while they haven't had time to do a lot of preparation during the tour, fans are convinced that they already know what kind of wedding they want. Last week, Jennifer shared a series of videos of herself visiting what looked like a wedding spot on a beach. It looked like the perfect place to say 'I do', with white sand, a clear blue ocean and a giant heart situated in the sand. The singer even tagged Alex in the footage.

