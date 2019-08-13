Friends is hitting the big screen for 25th anniversary Oh. My. God!

Friends fans are in for a treat. The hit TV comedy is celebrating 25 years since its premiere in 1994 (can you believe) and to mark the occasion, selected episodes across the ten seasons are being shown on the big screen in September. Fans will be able to watch some of their favourite episodes and funny moments from the show, while seeing characters Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey on the big screen for the very first time.

The hit TV show ran for ten seasons and finished in 2004

But, there's a catch. The episodes will only be screened in a number of selected cinemas in the US across three nights, and sadly not in the UK. The classic episodes include The One Where Ross Finds Out, The One Where No One’s Ready and The One with the Morning After (bring tissues for that one) will be shown to audiences across three nights. As well as enjoying the laugh-out-loud and tear-jerking moments, fans will also be treated to exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew.

The event, called Friends 25: The One with the Anniversary, is hosted by Fathom Events. In a statement on their Twitter, the company wrote: "Could we BE any more excited? Friends is coming to the big screen this fall for a special 25th anniversary event! Tix on sale August 16."

Jennifer Aniston recently spoke about a possible reunion

This exciting news will no doubt be welcomed by fans who have been desperate for a reunion ever since the show wrapped in 2004. Although no reunion has been confirmed, the anniversary news comes shortly after Friends star Jennifer Aniston revealed on the Ellen DeGeneres that it "could happen". The actress, who played Rachel Greene on the show, told the host, "Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it."

The 25th anniversary event will only be happening in cinemas across America, so fans in other parts of the world will sadly miss out, but here's hoping its popularity sparks inspiration and that other cinemas take note…

