Meghan Markle reaches out to Alison Hammond on Instagram with sweet message

It has been a week since Prince Harry recreated one of Alison Hammond’s iconic The Great British Bake Off moments in a viral lip sync video on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Now, the This Morning star has revealed that his wife Meghan Markle reached out to her on social media.

Alison, 50, was appearing on Loose Women when she told the panellists that the Duchess of Sussex had tagged her on Instagram when she reshared the clip. This caused the presenter to receive a notification into her direct messages much to her delight.

"She knew who I was, first of all…so she was obviously following The Hamm," joked Alison, promoting laughter from the panel show's audience. "It came up on my direct messages and I was like I’ve got to say something. What do I say?"

Alison said: "I said ‘I love this’. I thought I’d keep it cool. Not too much." She continued: "And then she just sent me the emoji of a heart. I’m in there - am I in there?" The panellists reassured her that she was "basically royal" now.

WATCH Meghan Markle reaches out to Alison Hammond on Instagram

© Getty Images for the NTA's The TV star revealed the duchess had sent her a direct message

It comes after the TV star, who was a presenter alongside Noel Fielding on The Great British Bake Off in 2023, was the subject of a skit the Duke of Sussex performed with Stephen Colbert to promote his recent appearance on his talk show.

It saw the pair use the voices of Alison and Northern Irish baker Mark Lutton during a misunderstanding between the pair on the New Year's Day special in 2024. The presenter mistakenly thought the contestant was telling her to "beg for me" instead of "bake for me" after she asked him what he would want her to do if he was "king for the day".

Sounding shocked, Alison said: "You'd want me to do what? Beg?" Mark repeated back to her: "Bake! B-A-K-E". This prompted her to reply "oh bake!" and erupt into a fit of giggles. After being shared by Stephen Colbert to Instagram, it has been ‘liked’ more than 372,000 times.

© CBS via Getty Images Prince Harry filmed the hilarious skit while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reacting to the sketch on This Morning last Friday, Mark dialled into the show to speak to Alison. "What did you think when you saw the clip? Did your phone blow up?" she asked him.

Mark replied: "I initially thought, to be honest, that it was an AI clip…I couldn't really quite believe that it was a legitimate clip. Yeah, it did blow up, I had so many messages from people sharing it with me, but it's been a nice little flashback to my time on Bake Off."