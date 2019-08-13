Gordon Ramsay's baby son Oscar looks just like his famous dad in new photo Seeing double?

Gordon Ramsay has a mini-me! The Hell's Kitchen star is besotted with his baby son Oscar, and on Monday a new photo of the pair got everyone talking after it was posted on Instagram. The image was shared on Oscar's official account which is being run by his big sister Matilda, and showed the pair lying next to each other in bed, both with the same facial expression. The post – which was captioned: "Monday mornings," went down a treat with fans, who were quick to comment on just how much they thought Oscar looked like his famous dad. "He looks just like you, hair and all," one wrote, while another said: "So cute. Oscar looks just like daddy." A third added: "He looks like his mum with his dad's blonde hair."

Gordon Ramsay with his baby son Oscar

Baby Oscar was born in April, and is doted on by parents Gordon and Tana, as well as his four older siblings – Megan, 21, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and Matilda, 16. The family announced Tana's pregnancy on New Year's Day, with the happy news following on from the devastating loss of their son Rocky in 2016. Tana sadly lost the baby when she was five months pregnant, and the family have since been huge supporters of Great Ormond Street, who helped take care of them during the difficult time. Most recently, Megan and Jack took part in The London Triathlon to raise money for the children's hospital charity.

The TV chef with wife Tana and their four oldest children

While Gordon and Tana's children live privileged lives, their famous dad has admitted that they have been strict with their children with luxuries such as flying first class. The chef has also revealed in the past that he wouldn't leave his fortune to them in his will as he wants them to work for their money. Their parenting was praised earlier in the month after Jack appeared on the Channel 4 programme Born Famous, where he spent time living in Gordon's hometown of Oxfordshire on the estate he grew up on where he soon began to understand the reality of his father's past life.

Viewers were enamoured with Jack and took to Twitter to tweet their praises. One user wrote: "You can just tell Jack Ramsay is just a really nice down to earth lad wanting to get in touch with what's real in the world. Good job mum and dad." With another adding: "I think @GordonRamsay and his wife Tana deserve a parenting award. What a wonderful young man Jack is."