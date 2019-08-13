Jennifer Lopez in mourning after heartbreaking family death Our condolences go out to Jennifer and her family

Jennifer Lopez is in mourning after revealing that her beloved aunt Rose has passed away. The singer broke the news to her fans on Tuesday after attending the funeral with her family. Sharing a beautiful montage of photos of Rose surrounded by loved ones on her Instagram, Jennifer paid her a touching tribute, in which she praised the woman who taught her to be "independent and unafraid of life."

Jennifer penned: "Today we lay to rest my Titi Rose... we will lay her next to our beloved uncle, as was her wish, who were married their whole lives and had three beautiful daughters @tdrios215, @drios818 and @trios22, my closest cousins who I grew up with who were so close we always seemed like sisters... I have so many emotions as I write this. About how fierce, tough and unapologetically herself she was... she taught me what it was to be a hard-working woman...she, like the other women I was fortunate enough to be raised by taught me to be independent and unafraid of life and what it would bring!"

Jennifer's did not reveal her aunt's cause of death

She added: "To laugh, dance, and stay close to family. And I am grateful for all she ever did for me. But I think I will remember her most like the video above laughing with her sisters and family on every Christmas birthday and random day on the set... I love you Titi, I am glad you and Tio are together again! Say hi to grandma and Titi Myrza. I love you all forever. I carry your strength and love with me always. We will make all of you proud."

R.I.P aunt Rose

Jennifer's heartbreak comes after she shared a bittersweet message to mark the end of her It's My Party world tour, which took its final bow in St Petersberg on Monday, in front of thousands of adoring fans. She wrote: "Until next time!!! This is the final bow of the #itsmypartytour Thank you St. PETERSBERG Russia for a beautiful night!! And to all the fans who came out to celebrate this summer with me at the #itsmypartytour You truly made this a summer I will never forget!!"

