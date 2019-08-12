Beyoncé enjoys spending quality time with twins Sir and Rumi This is adorable!

Beyoncé is a doting mum to three children, and while she is often pictured out and about with her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, her twins have been kept out of the public eye. However, over the weekend, the Lemonade singer was pictured with Rumi and Carter and husband Jay-Z during a family picnic in the Hamptons. Photos published on the Daily Mail show the doting parents each holding one of their toddlers as they tucked into a feast. Rumi and Carter both look adorable dressed in co-ordinating white outfits, while Beyoncé looks as stylish as ever wearing a leopard print dress teamed with a black wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses.

The photos follow on from the speculation that Beyoncé is expecting her fourth child. Fans are convinced that the pop star has been dropping clues over the past few months, and have been sharing their theories online. Last week, the star shared a series of photographs of herself on Instagram, which showed her wearing a lilac and white checked dress while posing in front of a bed of flowers. In the comments section, many of her followers were quick to write why they believe she is pregnant. "Patterns like that camouflage very well. She looks very pregnant," one wrote, while another guessed: "Omg! Pregnant?" A third questioned: "Is that a baby bump?"

One of Beyoncé's fans even went as far as writing all the clues that they believe she has dropped about a possible pregnancy. "We've been saying she is pregnant – she's been dropping clues the entire album. Purple is royalty, Simba (King) (son) – the lions curled up like a fetus. There's so much more but remember we said it!" In another picture, The Lion King star was pictured folding her arms while holding a purple handbag in front of her stomach. "She's covering her bump," one follower guessed. However, some of the star's fans weren't as convinced and believed that everyone was just speculating. "Why can't she just wear purple?" one wrote.

Beyoncé has been busy promoting her new album, Spirit, along with the new adaptation of The Lion King, in which she stars as the voice of Nala. The star recently spoke about how being part of the Disney classic remake was particularly special for her now that she is a mum. In a rare televised interview on Good Morning America, she said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

