Jennifer Lopez's daughter showcases incredible singing voice as she's asked to go on stage with famous mum Go Emme!

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is only 11years old, but she's already following in her parents' footsteps! Over the weekend, Emme was seen singing a perfect rendition of Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You, as she visited her mum during rehearsals. The video, which was uploaded onto Jenifer's YouTube channel, focused on the behind-the-scenes preparations for a live performance of her latest single, Medicine, which she performed on 6 May for the first time on the Today show's summer concert series. Everyone was impressed with Emme's vocal chords, and the little girl was met with a chorus of cheers from her proud mum and her singing coaches. Jennifer then asked Emme if she wanted to go on stage with her to do a duet, to which she shyly declined.

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mum to twins Max and Emme

There is no wonder Emme is so talented at singing, with Jennifer as her mum, and Marc Anthony as her dad. Fans were just as impressed with Emme's voice, and were quick to praise her. One wrote: "Emme is so talented, her voice is amazing," while another said: "Emme's got a beautiful voice." A third loved seeing Emme and Jennifer's sweet relationship. "I got so emotional when Emme started singing and staring at you – she couldn't ask for a better role model to look up to. You're a true inspiration mama. So beautiful," the fan wrote.

Emme is so talented!

Jennifer often uploads videos on her YouTube channel, and recently posted one featuring Emme and her twin brother Max interviewing their famous mum. The Medicine singer had given them permission to ask them anything they liked, but the twins were hilariously distracted by her mobile phone while Jennifer replied to their answers, causing her to confiscate it so that she could get their full attention. When Max asked his mum what she liked best about her children, Jennifer sweetly told him: "My favourite thing about Max is his sense of humour and his incredible vocabulary. And also you have a big heart and I love that about you." The doting mum then turned to Emme, and said: "My favourite thing about Emme is her joyful demeanor, she's always happy. And her artistic qualities, I love to hear her sing." "By the way I love to hear both of you sing," she quickly added. Jennifer then asked her children who their favourite singer was, to which Emme sweetly replied: "Other than you…you're my mum."

