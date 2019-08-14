Strictly's James Cracknell suffers a bike crash just weeks before the new season starts Get well soon James!

It seems champion rower James Cracknell OBE might fare better on water than he does on tarmac, because the Olympic gold medallist was involved in a bike crash on Wednesday. Hopefully he gets his sea legs back before he's due to hit the ballroom floor! James announced his accident on Twitter, tweeting to his tens of thousands of followers: "Slight wobble – literally – in my @bbcstrictly preparations. Luckily only a bit of road rash and damaged ego – but I need to get ready for the latter."

Slight wobble - literally - in my @bbcstrictly preparations. Luckily only a bit of road rash and damaged ego - but I need to get ready for the latter. #daddancing #sharetheroad pic.twitter.com/eN9KgvNsjF — James Cracknell (@jamescracknell) August 14, 2019

James took to Twitter to fill his fans in on the road accident

He also posted a video in which he elaborates on his roadside tumble, explaining: "I spent a year riding around Cambridge on a bike and it wasn’t a good day for Jake the Snake, the bike that saw me through Cambridge. Our Strictly Come Dancing dreams nearly came to an end when I had an altercation with a minicab driver in London.

MORE: The final four rumoured Strictly contestants revealed

It was nobody's fault really, bit of a bust finger, some road rash on my back but okay. The good thing was there was no street furniture around for me to fall into. I was also wearing a helmet, and I wasn't listening to music so I could concentrate and I was focused on what was ahead.

James doing what he does best!

MORE: James Cracknell and Beverley Turner: Touching Distance

And that's the important thing to remember, cycling or riding a motorbike and driving around town – it's okay if you concentrate on what you're doing and you are absolutely focused. I now switch my focus from riding a bike – and in fact, doing anything else – to learning how to dance. To be honest I've got more chance of winning the tour [de France] than winning Strictly Come Dancing. But in for a penny…"

Wise words James! Hopefully that road rash clears right up and you're fighting fit in no time. Oh, and pass our best wishes on to Jake the Snake too!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.