Strictly's Diane Buswell shares rare photo of her very glamorous mum A style icon is born

We've officially found our AW19 style inspo: it's Diane Buswell's lovely mum! To commemorate her mother's birthday, the Strictly star uploaded a rare picture of herself and her parents posing in front of a snazzy looking VW Campervan, and we can't believe just how stylish her mum looks. The hair! The sunglasses! The bag! We want it all.

The trio are all decked out in black, but for the first time ever Diane's beautiful red locks aren’t the star of the show – it's undoubtedly her mum's chic getup. From the choppy pixie cut to the oversized shades (and let's not forget the elegant scarf), mum Rina is the absolute epitome of style goals.

How fab does mum Rina look?

Alongside the picture Diane posted a lovely caption, writing: "Happy birthday mum love you so so much wish I could drive to you in chippy today but I would make it there for your next birthday! Chippy Joe and I hope you have the best day ever." Thanks, Diane, now we're craving a nice big plate of fish and chips.

MORE: Joe Sugg opens up about girlfriend Dianne Buswell getting a new Strictly partner

Diane and Joe are more loved-up than ever

MORE: Dianne Buswell's ex Anthony Quinlan meets Gemma Atkinson's baby Mia - see picture

Her mum's birthday comes just days after the pro dancer spoke frankly about being paired with a new celebrity for the upcoming season of Strictly. Diane sparked up a romance with her partner on last year's show, Joe Sugg, and the couples get notoriously close during the filming of the contest. It's yet to be revealed who Diane will be partnered with this year, but neither she nor Joe is phased either way.

Diane told HELLO!: "[Joe] is excited that he is still going to be part of it, because he gets to watch me every week. Joe will definitely be one of my biggest supporters actually… he won't be sad; he will be extremely happy for me." Cheers to that!

