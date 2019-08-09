Katya Jones shares cutest childhood photo with her brother – see pic We just found our winter style inspiration!

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones is having a busy summer, especially as preparations for the new season fall into place. But she clearly still has time for her loved ones. She and her husband and co-star Neil Jones celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this month, and on Friday morning she shared the sweetest throwback picture with her brother.

The black and white photo, which she uploaded to her Instagram stories, showed Katya and her brother as children. Katya is beaming in a coat and white wool hat, while her brother is wearing a striped knit hat with a tassel. He has one arm around his sister and the other around a cuddly toy. Katya captioned the picture simply: "Sibling love."

Katya is from Russia so is accustomed to wrapping up warm

Originally from Russia, Katya, 30, was born in Sestroretsk, near Leningrad, and took up dancing when she was six. She married fellow dancer Neil on 3 August 2013. She joined Strictly during its fourteenth series in 2016, where she was first partnered with former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls and most recently danced alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

She won the show in 2017, lifting the glitterball trophy with her partner, Heartbeat and Holby City actor Joe McFadden. While she waits to find out who she will be teamed with for the next season of the show, the dancer is taking steps to save the environment, as she revealed to HELLO! magazine this week.

Her dance partner and husband is fellow Strictly star Neil Jones

Speaking about her dedication to living a more sustainable life, Katya said: "I have committed to one year without buying any new clothes, shoes and bags." She went on to explain why this was important to her, adding: "Finding out how much effect it has on landfill and the environment, I decided to do my bit. Not just fashion but I have also started using water bottles, reusable coffee cups, reusable shopping bags. Generally, I want to reuse, reduce, recycle and upcycle as much as possible."

