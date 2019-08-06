The final four rumoured Strictly contestants revealed How good is this line-up?

Strictly Come Dancing has already announced the first 11 contestants set to take part in this year's show – but the final four celebrities tipped to join in the battle for the coveted glitterball trophy have reportedly also been revealed as Olympic rower James Cracknell, telly favourite Anneka Rice, DJ Dev Griffin and football ace Alex Scott, according to The Sun.

James' apparent participation in the show comes one year after he was allegedly banned from appearing because his wife of 17 years feared the 'Strictly Curse' – but just one month after being granted a divorce from Beverley Turner, James appears to have signed on the dotted line. Joining him is Anneka, who is probably best known for her breakout role on Channel 4's Treasure Hunt and her own series Challenge Anneka.

Meanwhile former Arsenal footballer and Women’s World Cup pundit Alex and BBC Radio 1 presenter Dev – who follows in the footsteps of fellow radio star Vick Hope – seemingly complete the class of Strictly 2019, which means we now know all the celebs who will be getting 'Strictlified' when the much-loved show returns to our screens next month.

The full line-up consists of former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders star Emma Barton, YouTube star Saffron Barker, former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley, BBC presenter Mike Bushell, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn, World Table Tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley and reality TV star Jamie Laing.

