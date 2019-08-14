Celebs Go Dating star Lee Ryan shares rare photo of his children Bluebell and Rayn What a sweet family moment!

Celebs Go Dating star Lee Ryan normally restricts his Instagram presence to behind-the-scenes selfies, funny memes and throwback photos from his time in the boyband Blue. But this week, he shared a rare photo of both of his children, and it looked like they were having a great time.

Lee is looking for love on reality show Celebs Go Dating

In the photo, which Lee uploaded on Tuesday, his daughter Bluebell, 12, and ten-year-old son Rayn were pictured sitting on a sofa in front of a balanced meal of crisps, profiteroles and a few green grapes. Rayn beamed at the camera while Bluebell comedically pursed her lips. The dad-of-two captioned the image: "Snacks and movie #daddytimeisthebesttime No ordinary snacks - it’s @marksandspencer snacks."

He didn't reveal their choice of film, but the 36-year-old singer's fans loved the sweet family moment. One commented: "Oooo M&S!!!! Posh!!! enjoy daddy time," while others added: "Absolutely Gorgeous," and: "It shows that they’re your children… they look exactly like you." Ian Watkins, better known as H from Steps, also chimed in, responding with two heart emojis, while Celebs Go Dating's resident love expert Anna Williamson said: "Just lovely xxx."

Lee has two children from previous relationships, Bluebell and Rayn

The E4 reality show returned earlier this month, with other cast members including Chloe Sims from The Only Way is Essex, Mark Wright's ex Lauren Goodger and Jack Fincham from Love Island, who has struggled to find love since splitting up with Dani Dyer. Lee shot to fame with Blue in 2000 and the group had three number one albums before going on hiatus in 2004 and reuniting seven years later.

He appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, where he was partnered with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova. It was a short-lived pairing, however, as they were second to be voted off. During the BBC show's run, he was pictured getting close with Nadiya and he also hinted that he and Rayn's mother, Samantha Miller, might be back together, but as of this summer, he's still looking for love.

