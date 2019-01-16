Louise Redknapp parties with Lee Ryan after pulling out of West End show The former Strictly star was due to play Violet Newstead in 9 to 5

Despite her horrific accident last week, Louise Redknapp made sure she was well enough to attend a close friend's birthday party on Wednesday night. Joined by Blue singer Lee Ryan, the 44-year-old appeared to be in fantastic shape as she danced the night away. She took to her Instagram account to share various posts from the celebrations, including one with the birthday girl. "Happy birthday to my beautiful friend @laraakka thank you for being an amazing friend I love you," the star wrote alongside a picture.

Louise Redknapp was due to star in West End show 9 to 5

The lively night out comes shortly after Louise was forced to pull out of her West End show, 9 To 5, due to a fall which left her with a broken wrist and deep cuts to her face. She had been rehearsing for the musical version of Dolly Parton's iconic film, in which she was due to play Violet Newstead, the role played by Lily Tomlin in the 1980 film. However, the former Strictly Come Dancing star was rushed to hospital. "It breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out and won't be able to continue with my role in 9-5," she said. "Due to a nasty fall I have only gone and fractured my wrist and got ten (yes ten) stitches in my chin."

MORE: Harry Redknapp hints why son Jamie and Louise Redknapp split

Sharing a snap from her hospital bed, Louise added: "Following my doctors' orders - they have said I will be ok but as they say in the theatre 'the show must go on' and I wish the rest of the fabulous cast an amazing opening night and I will be back on that stage for 9-5 before you know it." The singer concluded: "Sending you all the kisses and I will be back loving Violet before you know it." It has since been revealed that Louise will be replaced by actress Caroline Sheen. According to The Sun, Caroline will take on the role as Violet Newstead until the end of March, when Louise will return to the show.

MORE: Kevin Clifton and Louise Redknapp pictured together with his parents

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.