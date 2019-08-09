Jack Fincham finally reveals why he split from Love Island girlfriend Dani Dyer The course of true love hasn't run smooth…

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer are proof that outside the confines of the Love Island villa, real life can test a relationship. The hugely popular couple won season four of the ITV reality show last year with an astonishing 79.6 per cent of the vote and even went on to star in an ITVBe spin-off programme, Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island earlier this year.

The 28-year-old sales manager was coupled with actress Dani, 23, for the whole of their time in Casa Amor and it seemed like the couple would go the distance, but Jack admits that they might have rushed into things. He is now appearing on the new series of E4 show Celebs Go Dating, where he told dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson why the relationship fell apart.

Jack admitted that he and Love Island ex Dani moved too fast

Jack said: "If we had lived in Love Island forever, we’d have been fine. We rushed it straight away, we moved in together. I did want to, but I wish we had waited. I let her rush me a little bit. We had a genuine connection in there and I think anyone can see that."

However, he insisted that he's ready to move on, adding: "Honestly, and I mean this, I wish her all the happiness in the world. I’m not a bitter person… one hundred per cent I’m over Dani and now I want to go and meet someone." Dani is back with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, but Jack admitted he has some catching up to do. "I’ve missed out on so much dating, I haven’t done it in over a year," he said.

The star is dating for the first time in a year

It remains to be seen whether Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, who won this year's show (not to mention that £50,000 prize money) will go the distance. But she might have already found a new partner – for Dancing on Ice, that is. Amber is rumoured to have signed up for the next series of the competition without her Love Island beau.

Meanwhile, second-placed couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury shared a glamorous photo at the weekend, proving they're still together despite fan fears they had split up.

