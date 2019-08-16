Denise Welch has defended her son after he breaks the law at concert in Dubai They're both an inspiration

Loose Women's Denise Welch is one of the most successful women on TV, and the showbiz streak definitely runs in the family, because her son Matthew Healy fronts one of the most famous bands on the planet – The 1975. With ten awards and 40 dominations under their belt, it's safe to say that the rock band is celebrated across the globe, but that didn't stop Matthew getting into trouble during one of the group's recent tours.

Hailing from Cheshire, the band played their first gig in Dubai recently, and during the show lead singer Matthew hopped down from the stage to bravely kiss a man in the audience on the lips, an act that's strictly prohibited under the Arab emirate's ban on homosexuality – even public displays of affection are frowned upon in the region. While the crowd erupted with cheers, it's likely that the band won't be welcome to return for another tour in the region, with Matthew himself tweeting on Thursday: "Thank you Dubai you were amazing. I don't think we'll be allowed back due to my 'behaviour' but know that I love you and I wouldn't have done anything differently given the chance again." What an amazing young man!

Denise has since taken to Twitter to let her fans know that her son Matty is ok, tweeting: "Matty's fine. It's just a lot sometimes." After her comment, Twitter fingers kicked into gear and some of her followers questioned whether Matty had acted impulsively, raising their concerns that he may have endangered the life of the man he kissed. Denise was quick to jump to her rock star son's defence, adding that: "Matt is very lucky to have such amazing fans. It isn't any other pop star it's my son who cares passionately about people who are impressed. It's his whole life, not a stunt."

It's amazing to see them both slinging their weight behind such an amazing cause!

