Jane Fonda leads the celebrity tributes after her brother Peter passes away

On Friday the sad news of two-time Oscar nominee Peter Fonda's passing was announced. The legendary screen star, best known for his role in Easy Rider, passed away after a battle with lung cancer. Not only was he the son of actor Henry Fonda, but he was also the younger brother of Hollywood royalty, Jane Fonda.

And it was Jane who led the tributes to her brother on Friday evening, saying in a statement: "I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing."

Jane and Peter Fonda were very close

The Fonda family added: "In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. While we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honour of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom."

Peter even accompanied Jane to her footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre

Peter's death sent shockwaves through Hollywood, with many stars taking to Twitter to express their sorrow and pay tribute to his trailblazing talent. Guillermo del Toro noted that: "Gentle, generous, wise soul. He [Peter] helped changed cinema, but he also lived a life full of love and made this world better," Mia Farrow offered this beautiful message: "Peter Fonda was a lovely person- a beautiful spirit. Peace at last Peter," and Joseph Gordon-Levitt posted a black and white snap of Peter with the simple caption: "ICON."

Jane hasn't mentioned her brother's death directly on Twitter yet, but over the next few days, we can expect to hear more from the famous family as they come to terms with the loss of such an important part of cinema's history.

