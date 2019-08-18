Holly Willoughby celebrates exciting news during holiday The This Morning star is such a proud friend!

Holly Willoughby is currently enjoying some time off from work during the summer holidays and has been keeping a low profile over the past few weeks. However, on Saturday, the This Morning star took to Instagram as she had some exciting news to celebrate on behalf of her friend, musician Andy Bell, the guitarist in the band Ride. The star shared a photo of Andy's new album cover This is Not a Safe Space and wrote: "Yaaaaas @andybebop.. you really are just brilliant and this is something to be hugely proud of." She also reposted Andy's announcement, where he thanked everyone for their support and revealed that he was also going to be going on tour.

Holly Willoughby was very proud of her friend Andy Bell

The TV presenter has been having a wonderful summer and is currently in the Algarve with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, Belle, and Chester. Along with her family, Holly's ITV co-stars are also in Portugal. Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe have been spending a lot of time with her over the past few weeks, along with Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall and daughter Isla. In July, meanwhile, Rochelle and Marvin Humes took their daughters out there, but have since returned to London to carry out work commitments.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take baby Archie on holiday to France

Holly has been away with her family and ITV co-stars over the summer

On Friday, Dec joked that ITV bosses were forcing them all to go on holiday together. The star was talking on Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, and was asked by Chris whether it was an: "ITV thing" and part of their contract to go away. Dec jokily replied: "Absolutely," before explaining: "It's brilliant, it's brilliant. And it's all kind of happened organically, we've all holidayed out here in the past and we just seem to meet up here in the August."

READ: Ruth Langsford shares rare glimpse inside home she shares with Eamonn Holmes

Holly and Phil took their families to see The Lion King on Tuesday

On Thursday, Phillip took to his Instagram stories to share several updates of the group's fun-filled evening, with Dec and Ali joining Phil, Stephanie, Holly and Dan for a dinner consisting of his "legendary" Memphis ribs. And it appears it was a success, as he later shared a photo of the group "full of ribs" outside their holiday villa.

Holly and Phil often spend their summer holidays together in Portugal with their families, and this year has been no exception. The pair have been sharing occasional updates from their break on Instagram, including showing how they had watched an outdoor screening of The Lion King together on Tuesday.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.